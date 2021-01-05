Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. 3,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,522. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

