TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given Outperform Rating at UBS Group

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.74.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock traded up C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,631. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.14. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders have bought a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

