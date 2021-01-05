TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE TCF opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 119,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

