Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 151,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 161,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Team has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $324.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.40 million. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Team by 63,317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 255,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Team by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Team by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Team by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 75,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

