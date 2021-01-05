Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

