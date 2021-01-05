Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $362.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

