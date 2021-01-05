Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,304 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the average daily volume of 555 put options.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 40.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.