Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GIM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 1,535,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,523. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $251,330.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,546,946 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,061 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

