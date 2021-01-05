TenX (PAY) Market Cap Reaches $7.81 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $42.93 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,672,329 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

