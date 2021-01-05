Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.78

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $22.59. Teradata shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 1,629,977 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 101.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

