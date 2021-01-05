Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 555000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$958,170.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Get Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) alerts:

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.