TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $122,024.11 and $85,164.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 114.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

