Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.05 billion. Tesla posted sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $30.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.92 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $735.11. 28,510,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,101,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.05. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $744.49. The company has a market cap of $696.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,914.35, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 935.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

