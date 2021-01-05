Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $385.00. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 53.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.20.

Tesla stock opened at $729.77 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $744.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $691.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.44, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 935.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 339.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

