Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Trading Up 1.7%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

