The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of The First Bancorp worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNLC shares. BidaskClub cut The First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

