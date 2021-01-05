The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.08 ($49.50).

FP opened at €34.59 ($40.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.74. TOTAL SE has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

