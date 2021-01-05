The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,629.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

