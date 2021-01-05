The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE HHC opened at $77.57 on Friday. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 36.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.