The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.32

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get The Japan Steel Works alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

About The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.