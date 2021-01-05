The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Lake Street Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $382.90 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.26. The Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

