The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 21,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

