The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.24.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

The RealReal stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 1,890,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,876. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,026 shares of company stock worth $9,762,949. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

