The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,026 shares of company stock worth $9,762,949. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth about $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth about $12,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

