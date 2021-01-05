The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on January 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6114 per share by the bank on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

NYSE TD opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

