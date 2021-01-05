The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TD opened at C$71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.92.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.74.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.