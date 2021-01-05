The Voyager Token Trading Down 4.7% This Week (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

