THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised THK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. THK has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

