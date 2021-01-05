Thomasville National Bank Acquires Shares of 3,005 Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,902,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

OTIS stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

