Thomasville National Bank Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

