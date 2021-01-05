Thomasville National Bank Buys 144 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $267.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $273.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

