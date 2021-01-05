Thomasville National Bank Has $236,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,550,000 after buying an additional 169,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after buying an additional 437,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.