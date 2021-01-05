Thomasville National Bank Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $69,127,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,404,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

