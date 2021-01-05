Thomasville National Bank Sells 935 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. BidaskClub lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

