Thomasville National Bank Takes Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in XBiotech by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $473.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XBIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,367,839.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,154,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

