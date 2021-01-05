Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

