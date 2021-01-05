Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Up 5.4%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 230,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 259,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $450.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.