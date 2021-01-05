TokenPay Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.33 million and $586,101.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,032.39 or 0.99704942 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,851,269 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

