TopBuild (BLD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/5/2021 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strengthening housing market prospects, higher sales volumes, higher selling prices, improved labor and sales productivity, and acquisition synergies have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have moved upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over its growth potential. However, COVID-19-related project delays, seasonal fluctuations and the federal government’s actions are pressing concerns.”

12/17/2020 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2020 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.59. 256,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $200.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after buying an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

