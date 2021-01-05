Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Up 10.5%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 9,870,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,273,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

