Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $225.37 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Tornado token can now be bought for approximately $225.37 or 0.00660050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

