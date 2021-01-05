Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski Buys 5,200 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,485,725.

Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.47. 52,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$156.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.52.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$77.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5215522 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.