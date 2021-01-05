Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.28

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSBA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. Touchstone Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

