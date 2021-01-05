Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 611% compared to the average volume of 748 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

