Traders Purchase High Volume of Biocept Call Options (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 243 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Biocept has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

