Traders Purchase Large Volume of Beam Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,234 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average daily volume of 649 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. 19,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $100.65.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

