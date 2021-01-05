Traders Purchase Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,106 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,631 call options.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

C3.ai Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.