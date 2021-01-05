Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,894 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,833% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $2,525,001 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

