TransUnion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,429 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,484% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. 15,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

