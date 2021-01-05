Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider John Rogers Purchases 61 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Rogers purchased 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.67. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,326.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,200.25.

TPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.